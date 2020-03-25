Golfers still hitting links, but with caution

Golfing is one of the few things you can still do as more businesses close, and golfers say they’re taking no chances when it comes to the coronavirus.

Some golf courses in Fort Myers will implement new changes on Thursday.

Fort Myers Country Club is making sure each player practices social distancing and will provide each player with his or her own cart.

Head pro Kari Phenix said social distancing is just the start.

“We have the pool noodles in the cups so that their hands are not going in, and they’re leaving the flags in so there have been some adjustments, and that way, and we don’t have the rakes in the bunkers anymore,” she said.

Golfer Greg Ellis said his foursome appreciates the chance to keep playing.

“We have three or four guys within 10 or 20 yards from each other and somebody else is 200 yards away, so it satisfies the social distancing requirements,” Ellis said.

“We’ve done a good job with that,” Phenix said. “Most of the golfers adhere to that as well because they want to be able to have a place to play golf.”

Like many others, Ellis wants to continue. He’ll keep playing as long as the club stays open.

“If they deem it that it has to be closed, then it has to be closed. We all just have to do our part. If I have to give up golf, it’s not the end of the world. Getting a bad disease would be the end of the world,” Ellis said.

Fort Myers County Club is a public course. They’re still taking tee times until further notice.

Reporter: Nicole Gabe

Writer: Jackie Winchester

