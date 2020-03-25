Girl Scouts of Gulf Coast Florida donate unsold cookies to military members

When the coronavirus canceled Girl Scout cookie booths, local troops adapted to the times to help our military.

“I am so proud of the girls and the things they do for the community,” said Troop Leader Janice Kovacs.

The Girl Scouts of Gulf Coast Florida are turning unsold cookies into a sweet treat for military members serving our country.

“A lot of our girls, they have family members that are in the service or have been in the service,” Janice said, “so we’re donating our excess cookies to Holiday Heroes at the Sip and Send on Santa Barbara.”

COVID-19 led to this social distancing and the donation decision.

“All booths, everything had to cease. There was total social distancing,” Janice said.

“So it did leave us with some excess cookies but Girl Scouts of Gulf Coast Florida decided to let us donate it to charity, a charity of our choice,” said 16-year-old Allarie Kovacs.

“So we decided that we would donate to Holiday 4 Heroes,” said Janice. “I just felt very honored that the girls wanted to help our men and woman especially with the national guard getting deployed how we’re helping one another in the community.”

Janice says she couldn’t be more proud to see the three troops she leads setting such an example for our community.

“I feel like sometimes in life things happen like this to bring us together as a community and I have seen more people caring, more people actually smiling and saying nice words and that’s what we need to be, we need to be like in Girl Scouts, ‘good to one another,'” she said.

Good to one another because we’re all in this together and some of us, with a tasty treat thanks to the Girl Scouts of Gulf Coast Florida.

The remaining cookies are being donated to food pantries, health care workers and local charities.

Their troop leaders are ensuring they follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Briana Harvath

