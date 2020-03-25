Fort Myers Beach restaurants hit hard, but optimistic as takeout orders pick up

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, restaurant dining rooms in Florida were forced to close, leaving many to do curbside pick up and delivery as an alternative to keep their businesses going.

Many say they’re not nervous – at least not as much as they were a week ago when the beaches shut down.

Nervous Nellies is busy with takeout orders, and the manager told WINK News that after a slow start business is starting to take off.

In these uncertain times, the restaurant business on Fort Myers Beach is changing and hoping to survive.

Reporter Michelle Mackonochie talked with these restaurant owners. WATCH the video above for the full report.

Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know