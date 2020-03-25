County leaders discuss enacting ‘Stay at Home’ order for Lee and Collier County

Orange County in Central Florida just announced a stay-at-home order for its 1.3-million residents and Alachua Broward and Miami-Dade Counties have also ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Concerns are that counties in Southwest Florida could be next to be put on more restrictions.

County leaders say these decisions are all about the public’s health.

The discussion was prompted by Collier County leaders approving talks with counterparts in Lee County.

Right now they are waiting on guidance from them to shut the county down.

Lee Commission Chairman, Brian Hamman says it would have to be a team effort to get this over with as quickly as possible.

“Collier and Lee residents often share medical resources, regardless of county borders. If the goal is to protect the greater healthcare system from being overloaded, then it would make sense to have similar restrictions in place,” said Commissioner Hamman.

So far Lee County has closed beaches, pools, libraries, walkup lobbies and counters in most public buildings.

We asked the mayor of Cape Coral and Fort Myers if further steps need to be taken.

“We can’t escape the reality that shelter in place may ultimately come to our county,” said Fort Myers mayor, Randy Henderson.

Cape Coral mayor, Joe Coviello said he thinks they have closed down just about all that can be closed.

“I think we are right where we need to be based on some of the actions that we have taken—there’s not much else we can close,” said Coviello.

If both counties decided to request this from the governor—it would only leave essential stores open. That means grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, and anything that is necessary.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

