Collier County schools laying out plan to keep students learning from home

Collier County schools are laying out their plan to make sure your kids keep learning while schools are closed.

This week students are doing self-paced learning at home, but starting next week teachers will begin to lead the instruction.

Lessons are posted on this website here, and if you scroll down the page you will find a section for every grade.

If you click on one of the grades you will find activities students are supposed to do every day from home. There’s even a video tutorial that offers more help.

The school district is also responding to many of your questions concerning seniors. As of Wednesday, the graduation ceremony is still on—but that could change.

Grad Bash and other group trips are canceled.

Also testing dates for college entrance exams like SAT and ACT are canceled and parents will get refunds.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

