Collier County Medical Society wants gov to issue stay-at-home order

Many people are ignoring the advice to stay home, so the Collier County Medical Society is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a stay-at-home order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: WINK News

