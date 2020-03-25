Cape Coral restaurant feeding its laid-off employees

A Cape Coral restaurant that was forced to lay off its employees is helping them make it through a tough time.

Metro Diner had to let go of 30 employees because of the coronavirus, but they’ve chosen to give daily meals to those employees – and their families.

“It’s probably one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to do in my career,” said Ursula Cordero, managing partner of Metro Diner.

“We knew that it was coming because of how slow business was and everything,” said Janielle Blue, a former employee.

Zuleida Navarro, another former employee, said that with four children, she’s appreciative of Metro Diner for helping them out.

“It’s very unfortunate but we’re fortunate at the same time because we actually have someone who cares about us.”

For those running the diner, they don’t know how long this will last, but they know it won’t be forever.

“Our true intention is to really keep them close to us because they’re still a part of our family and when this is all over, we can bring them home,” Cordero said.

With so much uncertainty, food is one less thing former employees have to worry about.

“Without them, we really wouldn’t be able to survive right now,” Blue said.

The managers of the restaurant said that the customers who have been continuing to get take-out from the diner have been extremely generous with their tips, and that money is going into a pool that will also help the employees.

Reporter: Justin Kase

Writer: Jackie Winchester

