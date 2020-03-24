Red Sox minor leaguer tests positive for COVID-19

The Boston Red Sox on Tuesday announced that a minor league player in their system has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the Red Sox said the player’s “positive test occurred on March 23rd following his return home and he was last at the Fenway South Player Development Complex on March 15th. Given the timing of the player’s positive test and travel, we believe it is more likely that he contracted COVID-19 after he left Fort Myers.”

The Red Sox said the club is shutting down Fenway South at JetBlue Park and all activity there will cease for at least two weeks “out of an abundance of caution.” The facility will undergo a “deep cleaning.”

The club said they’ve advised players and staff who came into close contact with the affected player to self-quarantine for two weeks.

“During this pandemic, the health and safety of our players and employees and those in our community is prioritized over all else. The club will continue to follow recommendations set forth by health officials, Major League Baseball, and our own medical team,” the Red Sox said.

The team said the player is doing well and they will not issue any further comments for privacy reasons.

On March 15, MLB in an internal memo advised non-roster players to return home because of the global pandemic, but per their understanding with the Players’ Association players on the 40-man roster were allowed to continue using spring complexes.

This unnamed minor leaguer becomes the third known MLB-affiliated player to test positive for the novel coronavirus. Previously, two minor leaguers in the Yankees system tested positive.

CBS Sports contributed to this report.

Writer: Jackie Winchester

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know