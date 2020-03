Raising spirits with quarantine karaoke

Jennifer Beaudoin wants to give people a reason to smile, and she is using her music to do it.

She calls it quarantine karaoke, and It’s a way for her to stay busy while many of her entertainment jobs are canceled.

She says she wants to bring a moment of light into a dark time.

Reporter Breana Ross has the full story and you can WATCH the video above.

