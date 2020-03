Publix to install plexiglass partitions at registers

Publix employees will soon have an extra layer of protection from the coronavirus.

The Lakeland-based grocer said that it will be installing plexiglass partitions at the registers, customer service desks and pharmacies of all 1,200 locations.

The installations will begin this weekend and should wrap up within two weeks, according to a spokesperson.

Writer: Jackie Winchester

