IcelandicPlus LLC recalls fish treats for pets, exceed FDA size restrictions

IcelandicPlus LLC is voluntarily recalling their Capelin Pet Treats because some of the fish have exceeded the FDA compliance guideline for fish larger than five inches.

Salt-cured, dried, or fermented un-eviscerated fish larger than 5 inches have been linked to outbreaks of botulism poisoning in humans, according to the FDA, posing a possible health risk.

To date there have been no reported illnesses of dogs, cats, or persons in connection with Capelin. Nor has there been any positive test results for Clostridium botulinum from any IcelandicPlus Capelin, but because of the potential risk, and despite no known illnesses in connection with our products, we have decided in co-operation with the FDA, to announce this product recall.

The recalled product was shipped to independent pet stores across the United States.

The product comes in a clear plastic package or tube, and marked Icelandic+ Capelin WHOLE FISH, PURE FISH TREATS FOR DOGS, or PURE FISH TREATS FOR CATS UPC CODES, 8 5485400775 9; 8 5485400711 7; and 8 5485400757 5 are packaged in a 2.5 ounce tube or a 1.5 or 2.5 ounce bag (lot numbers 02/2020 to 02/2022)

IcelandicPlus is family owned and run by pet parents who take the safety and wellbeing of its consumers and clients with the utmost importance, as such we are conducting this voluntarily recall to further protect our customers. Additionally, we are changing our Capelin supplier to ensure that the fish in our product are consistently less than 5 inches, or if larger, they will be completely eviscerated.

Distributors, retailers and consumers who have purchased IcelandicPlus’s Capelin can return it to the place of purchase for a refund. If you have any questions, contact the company at 1-857-246-9559 from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST.

Writer: Briana Harvath

