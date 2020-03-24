Fort Myers woman reconnects with her mother amidst worldwide pandemic

At a time of social distancing, Jennifer Czech said she’s the closest to her mother that she has been in four years.

Czech’s mother lives in Chicago, has no social media and no smartphone, just a landline telephone.

When Czech picked up the phone to call her mother as news of the pandemic spread, she said it was like no time had passed.

“We just kind of parted ways for whatever reason; I lived my life, she lived hers. When we talked last week we didn’t talk about any of that; it was like none of that existed. It was just the here and now and the important stuff,” she said.

Czech is a full-time dog walker who has lost 75 percent of her business due to so many of her clients now working from home.

She said reconnecting with her mother has been a silver lining.

“If you can talk to somebody that you care about, do it. Put everything aside … this is a time where we need each other very very much,” she said.

Reporter: Lauren Sweeney

Writer: Jackie Winchester

