Florida officials urge 65-plus population to stay home for 2 weeks

Gov. Ron DeSantis is trying to stop the spread of COVID-19 by urging travelers who came from New York City in the last three weeks to self-isolate for 14 days.

The governor also on Tuesday along with the state’s surgeon general urged those 65 and over and those with underlying conditions to stay home for two weeks.

While DeSantis is saying travelers from New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut will need to self-isolate, some are unsure how exactly that executive order will be enforced.

“How is he going to enforce that? The National Guard? The first people, the minute they come into town, they go to the food stores and the food stores are where we all are shopping,” said Tricia Duray of Fort Myers.

The governor said the National Guard is mobilized at the large airports in Florida, but not yet set up at Southwest Florida International Airport.

DeSantis explained that when the travelers come in, “they’re asked to provide information to the guardsmen. They receive the information about what they need to do in order to self-isolate.”

His announcement was just one of two on Tuesday. He said Florida’s surgeon general is advising everyone 65 and older, and those with serious underlying conditions, to stay home for the next two weeks.

Bonnie Merryfield, 76, said she and her friends were already following that advice.

“I’ve got my two cats and as long as my phone is charged and I can keep in contact with my friends… it’s fine,” she said.

Duray doesn’t fall into that age category, but believes it isn’t enough.

“I think that is age discrimination. I think that everyone should stay home,” the Fort Myers resident said.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Jackie Winchester

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know