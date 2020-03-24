First person under 18 dies from coronavirus in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County health officials Tuesday announced four more deaths and 128 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 662 cases and 11 deaths.

Of those who had passed away, was a person under 18-years-old from Lancaster according to Dr. Barbara Ferrer, head of the county Department of Public Health. She called the case “a devastating reminder that COVID-19 affects people of all ages.”

According to the L.A. Times, this is the first coronavirus death of a person under the age of 18 years old.

No other information was reported.

Also Tuesday, Long Beach health officials reported seven new cases of coronavirus in the city, bringing the total to 28.

Long Beach officials say the city’s case total includes one of two Cal State Long Beach students.

Another student who tested positive is not a Long Beach resident, officials said.

Pasadena, which also has its own health department, has reported a total of six cases, which are included in the county’s overall total.

errer said that of the coronavirus cases in the county, 42% are in people aged 18-40, while 39% involve people aged 41-65.

As of Monday, more than 5,700 people have been tested in the county, with about 10% coming back positive.

Ferrer, again, stressed that the number of cases in the county is likely to continue rising due to the increasing availability of testing and said people who are tested should assume they are positive and immediately isolate themselves and notify their close contacts so those people can also go into quarantine.

“Social distancing is one very important tool that we use, but the second tool that we need to ask for your cooperation on is adhering to

isolation and quarantine orders,” she said. “Isolation is required by law for anyone positive for COVID-19 or whose clinician has told them they’re likely to be positive.”

