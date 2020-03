Fatal hit-and-run crash reported in Immokalee

A fatal hit-and-run crash has shut down SR-29 in Immokalee.

The Florida Highway Patrol said one person was killed on SR-29 at Farm Worker Way.

Troopers are alternating traffic lanes to get drivers through.

The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Writer: Jackie Winchester

