Estero couple plans driveway concert for virtual audience

An Estero couple is inviting your family to their concert this week – and you won’t have to leave the safety of your home.

Making music brought Robert and Wendy Williamson together.

“Ever since we’ve been together, we’ve been making music together,” Wendy said.

Now, they’re sharing songs to inspire joy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ll get past it and while we’re trying to get past it, let’s have a little bit of joy,” Robert said.

“As soon as we found out that everything was canceling public events, are canceling, we looked at each other and said, ‘What can we do?’.”

Their solution: performing every Wednesday night right in front of their Estero home.

“Neighbors that wanna come, that feel comfortable with their distancing, let’s just try to bring some normalcy to these people and at least let them forget about the panic.”

Their neighbors are appreciative of the couple’s efforts.

“We watched it from across the street and we had some friends, and I think it was a positive for a lot of people,” said neighbor Robert Schober.

A positive distraction they invite everyone to experience through their public streams on social media.

“It just uplifted everyone that stopped by or saw it on Facebook,” said neighbor Fran Ferrari. “I thought it was the greatest thing that they ever came up with, to do this concert in the driveway.”

“It’s amazing what music does for people,” Wendy said.

The next concert takes place Wednesday at 7 p.m. You can watch it on Facebook.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Jackie Winchester

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know