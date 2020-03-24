E-learning resources for Lee County students

Starting Monday students will turn to online learning to continue their schoolwork while on break due to COVID-19 concerns.

The school district just posted a page that details how distance learning is going to work.

Login information is available on the page as well as extra resources to help during the transition.

Teachers will connect with your students using Google Classroom—and will have office hours so you can talk to them.

Kids will use a web application called LaunchPad to get access to all the software they are going to need.

If your student has a laptop, they will be able to keep the software.

Any household that doesn’t have a computer can get one. The district is also working to expand WiFi availability.

All the lessons will be digital but hard copy material can be picked up at Grab and Go meal sites, which can be found here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

