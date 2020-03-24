Driver leads officers on chase in Lee County

A driver nearly ran down two Fort Myers police officers before leading them on a chase Tuesday afternoon.

It started at the Howard Johnson Hotel off Cleveland Avenue, where the officers were checking out a suspicious vehicle.

The Fort Myers Police Department said the person in that car backed up, almost hitting the two officers, who had to jump out of the way. The car drove off, leading police and deputies onto I-75. Deputies performed a pit maneuver, stopping the car in the northbound lanes of the interstate, just north of Slater Road in North Fort Myers.

Police said they believe the person is in custody, but they have yet to confirm that.

Reporter: Sara Girard

Writer: Jackie Winchester

