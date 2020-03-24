Coronavirus update: Florida Governor issues executive order on outside travel
As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, there are 1,227 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 1,147 Florida residents and 80 non-Florida residents. There are 18 deaths reported in Florida.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS
- Total number of cases: 1,227 (up from 1,171)
- Number of Florida residents: 1,147 (up from 1,096)
- Number of non-Florida residents: 80 (up from 75)
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS
Total number of cases: 73*
- Lee County: 30 (up from 28)
- Collier County: 39 (up from 34)
- Charlotte County: 3 (up from 2)
- DeSoto County: 1
- Glades County: 0
- Hendry County: 0
*Scroll down for a case-by-case breakdown
There have been 13,965 total tests administered in the state of Florida, with 1,227 positive tests. 11,637 tests have come back negative, and the remainder are pending, according to the FDOH website.
TUESDAY COVID-19 HEADLINES
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA CASE BREAK DOWN
As of the most recent results, this is the breakdown of SWFL cases:
COLLIER – 34 cases:
- 30-year-old woman, traveled to Spain
- 66-year-old man, traveled to France, Italy, Spain
- 33-year-old man, traveled to Spain
- 26-year-old man, traveled to France, Italy, Spain
- 47-year-old woman, traveled to France, Italy, Spain
- 82-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case
- 31-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt
- 59-year-old man, traveled to Japan
- 77-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case
- 49-year-old woman, no travel – no contact with known case
- 76-year-old man, traveled to NY – contact with known case
- 28-year-old man, traveled to Italy
- 73-year-old man, traveled to Egypt
- 68-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt
- 64-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt
- 64-year-old man, traveled to FL/HI – non-FL resident
- 79-year-old woman, traveled to CT – non-FL resident
- 19-year-old man, traveled to Italy
- 80-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case
- 64-year-old man, no travel
- 59-year-old man, traveled to Canada
- 62-year-old woman, no travel
- 61-year-old man, traveled to Canada
- 76-year-old man, traveled to St. Martin
- 75-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case, non-FL resident
- 79-year-old man, no travel
- 77-year-old man, no travel
- 54-year-old woman, no travel – contact with known case
- 75-year-old woman, no travel – no contact with known case
- 17-year-old man, unknown if travel or contact related
- 80-year-old man, traveled to NY
- 84-year-old woman, no travel – no contact with known case
- 17-year-old woman, traveled to UK – no contact with known case, non-FL resident
- 61-year-old woman, unknown travel – no contact with known case
LEE – 28 cases:
- 80-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case
- 69-year-old man, no travel – unknown if contact
- 79-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case
- 67-year-old man, no travel – no contact
- 66-year-old man, traveled to Colombia and Ecuador, unknown if contact
- 72-year-old woman, traveled to MA, NH – contact with known case
- 77-year-old man (deceased), no travel
- 77-year-old woman (deceased), traveled to Dominican Republic
- 77-year-old man, traveled to Dominican Republic
- 65-year-old woman, unknown travel – contact with known case, non-FL resident
- 57-year-old man, traveled to FL, France, UK – non-FL resident
- 72-year-old woman, no travel – unknown if contact, non-FL resident
- 67-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case
- 23-year-old man, traveled to TN – contact with known case
- 60-year-old man, unknown if travel related
- 73-year-old man, unknown if travel related
- 59-year-old woman, no travel – no contact with known case
- 89-year-old woman, no travel – unknown if contact
- 90-year-old woman, no travel – contact with known case
- 57-year-old woman, no travel – contact with known case
- 75-year-old woman, no travel – contact with known case
- 75-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case
- 67-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case
- 21-year-old woman, traveled to Spain
- 65-year-old woman, no travel – contact with known case
- 70-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case
- 32-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case
- 75-year-old woman, unknown travel
CHARLOTTE – 3 cases:
- 54-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt and Israel
- 55-year-old man, unknown travel
- 59-year-old man, unknown travel
DESOTO – 1 case
- 32-year-old man, no travel – unknown if contact
IF YOU FEEL SICK:
The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
