Amid growing job loss, you have options when it comes to rent and mortgage

Amid a global pandemic, what happens if you lose your job and you’re stuck at home, but your rent or mortgage payment is still due?

You need to call your lender or landlord.

Many are offering payment options, but if you don’t ask you won’t receive it.

We even heard of one management company sending out a questionnaire, trying to see who is hurting.

And then there’s United Way. They say their role in the community is to connect people to the resources that currently exist.

You can get in touch with the United Way by dialing 211.

Jeannine Joy, United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades, and Okeechobee CEO and President, says, “There are other resources in the community we can point them to like Lee County Dept. of Human Services, all those links can be found on our website. They can actually do the online application with them so there are a lot of resources out there right now.” We put links to their local websites below.

But remember, most banks and landlords are trying to work with people affected by coronavirus, so pick up the phone and call.

RESOURCES

Reporter: Allison Gormly

Writer: Derrick Shaw

