SWFL gets used to the new normal during coronavirus pandemic

Open restaurants ready for takeout orders, empty shelves in the grocery stores, even the low gas prices: These are all sights we’re seeing every day across Southwest Florida and the country.

What was new just a weeks ago are now becoming the new normal Monday — long lines, empty shelves, closed bars and beaches, no returns, supplies out of stock, limit one per membership, limit two per customer. And these are the signs of our time amid the coronavirus pandemic of 2020.

From the essentials to pet food, even the number of people allowed in a store at a time, these types of restrictions are becoming common nationwide to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

And stores are now encouraging social distancing, with markers on the floor and signs reminding everyone to stand six feet apart.

The sign that normally assures customers that employees must wash their hands now reminds everyone who walks into a restrooms to wash their hands for 20 seconds.

Every restaurant that’s still open is desperate to get any and every customer’s attention. Curbside, delivery, takeout and the drive through are customer’s’ only options.

Even at the gas pump, dollar signs keep dropping.

As the virus continues to spread, so will the signs.

Reporter: Andryanna Sheppard

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

