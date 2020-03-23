Nonprofit provides free meals in Tice community

There are those who are making the effort to lend a helping hand in a time of uncertainty, since many people are now without jobs after restrictions were put on many jobs in service industries, and they don’t know where their next meal can come from.

Volunteers at San Martin de Porres Ministry in Tice is hoping to change some of the hardships community members are experiencing with the help of the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida and Publix.

Scoop by scoop and bag by bag, volunteers here at San Martin de Porres are working to give those struggling in their community a hot meal.

“We’re passing them out, and we wanted people to know in the area, if they’re hungry, if they’re out of work, they can come here,” volunteer Maxine Hansen said.

The effort volunteers are putting in at the nonprofit is something Juan Sotelo jr. told us he is grateful for.

“Really I don’t really know what to do,” Sotelo said. “I just know everyday struggle trying to find a way.”

And this is the first time Ross Everett is taking advantage of the free meal. He’s out of full-time work and needs to provide for his daughter.

“Work stopped last week; groceries are running out; son’t know what we’re going to do,” Everett said. “This helps. It puts one meal in the house a day.”

San Martin de Porres will host more meal giveaways through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. The nonprofit welcomes anyone to grab a meal.

And with more people coming to the door, Juan Castillo, the San Marten de Porres president, hopes more donations will come too.

“We need donations, food donations,” Castillo said. “That’s the only thing we need right now and prayer.”

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

