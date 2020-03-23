Mobile testing sites open in Cape Coral

Monday morning, new testing sites for COVID-19 will open in Cape Coral at the Cape Coral Sports Complex off of Trafalgar Parkway near Pine Island Road.

Once patients arrive at the testing site you drive up to the tent where staff in full protective gear will provide the testing.

They will take your information, swab your nose, and then send it off for testing.

The latest testing for Lee County shows they have 748 specimens out for testing and right now they have 6 COVID-19 patients isolated in their hospitals.

Since March 6 Lee Health has reported 11 presumptive positive cases. 66 Lee Health employees are quarantined at home—however, none have tested positive for coronavirus.

Remember, not just anyone can show up to testing sites and get tested—you must have a test ordered by your physician and then you can make an appointment with Lee Health.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

