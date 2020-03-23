Lee Health seeks donations of N95 respirator masks and other personal protective equipment

Lee Health is seeking donations of N95 respirator masks and other personal protective equipment such as face shields and gloves.

“We don’t have a critical shortage today we’re planning for the future trying to get ahead of the curve,” said Chris Simoneau, Chief Foundation and Development Officer Lee Health.

Simoneau explained that just as people are panic buying toilet paper, they have noticed some patients in their hospitals stockpiling protective supplies.

He said they are trying to conserve the gear for who needs it most: the healthcare workers at the front line coming into contact with COVID-19.

A nurse who did not want to be identified said she had to use the same N-95 mask for an entire shift.

Simoneau explained that it was part of their ‘conservation’ effort.

Donations of the masks are coming in from contractors, golf courses and other businesses.

Lee Health said it received 1000 n95 masks from Suncoast Contractor Supply.

Fiddlesticks country club donated about 30 masks to NCH over the weekend.

“Donate it if you got it. The nurses and the people working in the health field they’re on the front lines in this a virus,” said Gabe Gallo, superintendent for Fiddlesticks Country Club.

Here is a list of supplies that are in demand:

Surgical Masks

N95 Masks

Gowns

Gloves

Eye Protection

Disinfectants

They can be dropped off to the Lee Health Foundation office which is across from HealthPark Medical Center location at 9800 South Healthpark Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33908.

Lee Health asks that you call (239)343-6950 first and someone will meet you to collect the donations.

Reporter: Lauren Sweeney



