Latest Coronavirus Updates: Florida COVID-19 cases top 1,000

As of 7 a.m. Monday there are 1,007 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 937 Florida residents and 70 non-Florida residents. There are 13 deaths reported in Florida, with the latest reported Sunday in Palm Beach County.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 1,007 (up from 830)

Number of Florida residents: 937 (up from 768)

Number of non-Florida residents: 70 (up from 62)

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 60*

Lee County: 26 (up from 18)

Collier County: 33 (up from 28)

Charlotte County: 2

DeSoto County: 1

Glades County: 0

Hendry County: 0

There have been 11,270 total tests administered in the state of Florida, with 1,007 positive tests. 9,330 tests have come back negative, and the remainder are pending, according to the FDOH website.

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA CASE BREAK DOWN

As of the most recent results, this is the breakdown of SWFL cases:

COLLIER – 28 cases:

30-year-old woman, traveled to Spain

66-year-old man, traveled to France, Italy, Spain

33-year-old man, traveled to Spain

26-year-old man, traveled to France, Italy, Spain

47-year-old woman, traveled to France, Italy, Spain

82-year-old man, no travel – unknown contact

31-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt

59-year-old man, traveled to Japan

77-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case

49-year-old woman, no travel – no contact with known case

76-year-old man, traveled to NY – contact with known case

28-year-old man, traveled to Italy

73-year-old man, traveled to Egypt

68-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt

64-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt

64-year-old man, traveled to FL/HI – non-FL resident

79-year-old woman, traveled to CT – non-FL resident

19-year-old man, traveled to Italy

80-year-old man, unknown travel

64-year-old man, no travel

59-year-old man, traveled to Canada

62-year-old woman, no travel

61-year-old man, traveled to Canada

76-year-old man, traveled to St. Martin

75-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case, non-FL resident

79-year-old man, no travel

77-year-old man, no travel

54-year-old woman, no travel – contact with known case

LEE – 18 cases:

80-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case

69-year-old man, no travel – unknown if contact

79-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case

67-year-old man, no travel – no contact

66-year-old man, traveled to Colombia and Ecuador

72-year-old woman, traveled to MA, NH – contact with known case

77-year-old man (deceased), no travel

77-year-old woman (deceased), traveled to Dominican Republic

77-year-old man, traveled to Dominican Republic

65-year-old woman, unknown travel – contact with known case, non-FL resident

57-year-old man, traveled to FL, France, UK – non-FL resident

72-year-old woman, no travel – unknown if contact, non-FL resident

67-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case

23-year-old, unknown if travel related

60-year-old man, unknown if travel related

73-year-old man, unknown if travel related

59-year-old woman, unknown if travel related – no contact with known case

89-year-old woman, no travel – unknown if contact

CHARLOTTE – 2 cases:

54-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt and Israel

55-year-old man, unknown travel

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

