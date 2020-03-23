Latest Coronavirus Updates: Florida COVID-19 cases top 1,000
As of 7 a.m. Monday there are 1,007 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 937 Florida residents and 70 non-Florida residents. There are 13 deaths reported in Florida, with the latest reported Sunday in Palm Beach County.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS
- Total number of cases: 1,007 (up from 830)
- Number of Florida residents: 937 (up from 768)
- Number of non-Florida residents: 70 (up from 62)
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS
Total number of cases: 60*
- Lee County: 26 (up from 18)
- Collier County: 33 (up from 28)
- Charlotte County: 2
- DeSoto County: 1
- Glades County: 0
- Hendry County: 0
*Scroll down for a case-by-case breakdown
There have been 11,270 total tests administered in the state of Florida, with 1,007 positive tests. 9,330 tests have come back negative, and the remainder are pending, according to the FDOH website.
LATEST CLOSURES: Southwest Florida business updates and store closings
MONDAY COVID-19 HEADLINES:
- Mobile testing sites open in Cape Coral
- “Grab & Go” food program kicks off Monday across SWFL
- Cape Coral buildings temporarily close customer service counters
- This online toilet paper calculator will tell you just how long your supply will
WATCH LIVE NEWS CONFERENCES BELOW:
- 10:30AM: Gov. Ron DeSantis from a mobile testing site at the Villages
- 5:30PM: The White House Coronavirus Task Force update
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA CASE BREAK DOWN
As of the most recent results, this is the breakdown of SWFL cases:
COLLIER – 28 cases:
- 30-year-old woman, traveled to Spain
- 66-year-old man, traveled to France, Italy, Spain
- 33-year-old man, traveled to Spain
- 26-year-old man, traveled to France, Italy, Spain
- 47-year-old woman, traveled to France, Italy, Spain
- 82-year-old man, no travel – unknown contact
- 31-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt
- 59-year-old man, traveled to Japan
- 77-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case
- 49-year-old woman, no travel – no contact with known case
- 76-year-old man, traveled to NY – contact with known case
- 28-year-old man, traveled to Italy
- 73-year-old man, traveled to Egypt
- 68-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt
- 64-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt
- 64-year-old man, traveled to FL/HI – non-FL resident
- 79-year-old woman, traveled to CT – non-FL resident
- 19-year-old man, traveled to Italy
- 80-year-old man, unknown travel
- 64-year-old man, no travel
- 59-year-old man, traveled to Canada
- 62-year-old woman, no travel
- 61-year-old man, traveled to Canada
- 76-year-old man, traveled to St. Martin
- 75-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case, non-FL resident
- 79-year-old man, no travel
- 77-year-old man, no travel
- 54-year-old woman, no travel – contact with known case
LEE – 18 cases:
- 80-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case
- 69-year-old man, no travel – unknown if contact
- 79-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case
- 67-year-old man, no travel – no contact
- 66-year-old man, traveled to Colombia and Ecuador
- 72-year-old woman, traveled to MA, NH – contact with known case
- 77-year-old man (deceased), no travel
- 77-year-old woman (deceased), traveled to Dominican Republic
- 77-year-old man, traveled to Dominican Republic
- 65-year-old woman, unknown travel – contact with known case, non-FL resident
- 57-year-old man, traveled to FL, France, UK – non-FL resident
- 72-year-old woman, no travel – unknown if contact, non-FL resident
- 67-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case
- 23-year-old, unknown if travel related
- 60-year-old man, unknown if travel related
- 73-year-old man, unknown if travel related
- 59-year-old woman, unknown if travel related – no contact with known case
- 89-year-old woman, no travel – unknown if contact
CHARLOTTE – 2 cases:
- 54-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt and Israel
- 55-year-old man, unknown travel
IF YOU FEEL SICK:
The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates
*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.