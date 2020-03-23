“Grab & Go” food program kicks off Monday across SWFL

The “Grab & Go” food program begins on Monday across SWFL and students can receive free breakfast and lunch every day until schools reopen due to COVID-19.

If you would like to get your kid breakfast and lunch during the morning and afternoon all you have to do is drive up to the bus ramp at the various locations passing out meals and staff will bring out meals to your car window.

The meals will be given to any student 18 or younger, but each child has to be with during pickup to receive a meal.

Meals will be taken to go and will not be eaten at the school.

Meals will ve give out every day between 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be served together in a single bag.

There are multiple locations in each county for students to get free meals.

For locations in Lee County click here.

For locations in Collier County click here.

For locations in Charlotte County click here.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

