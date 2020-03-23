Felda man dies after Collier County crash

A Felda man died after a two-vehicle crash early Monday in Collier County.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that Jose Alvarez, 46, was driving south on SR-29, approaching SR-82, when a Ford pickup turned into his path at SR-82.

The driver of the pickup, Oscar Rosalez, 50, of Immokalee, suffered minor injuries.

Alvarez was taken to NCH Northeast, where he died from his injuries.

Troopers said both men were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was not a factor.

The crash happened at around 5:45 a.m.

Writer: Jackie Winchester

