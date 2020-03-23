Cape Coral buildings temporarily close customer service counters

Starting on Monday many of the Cape Coral buildings will temporarily close their customer service counters to limit the spread of COVID-19.

This means you will not be able to go inside any of the businesses.

The police department and public annex lobbies will close to the public as well, starting Monday.

City hall is set to follow those same steps of closing their doors on Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon city leaders will discuss how they will conduct business during the pandemic.

They ask you to participate online instead of attending in person.

The city also encourages you to make use of online services on their website, like paying for your bill.

To access the online services you can use during this time, view the updated online service page here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

