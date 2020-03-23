ATV rider killed in Lehigh Acres crash

A 22-year-old woman was killed in an ATV crash early Monday in Lehigh Acres.

Diana Gonzales, of Naples, was riding the vehicle on Meadow Road near 57th Street SW when it struck a drainage pipe, causing Gonzales to be ejected. She died at Lee Memorial Hospital.

The crash happened around 12:40 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the ATV was removed from the scene before they arrived, and they’re working to find out who was driving the ATV at the time of the crash.

FHP asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 780-TIPS (8477) or the Florida Highway Patrol at (239) 344-1730.

Writer: Jackie Winchester

