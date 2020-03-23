A look at the FEMA fact checking tool and CDC coronavirus self-checker

Like much of our daily life right now, FEMA’s fact checking tool is virtual. That means, if you see something fishy on social media, you can click, scroll and check out the facts online too.

We met with Robert Hawkes Monday, the director of FGCU’s physician assistant program, and went on a tried FEMA’s fact checking tool. We tried out two new tools meant to give families the facts about the coronavirus.

Hawkes says it’s a good way to check out what you hear or see online.

“There are people who are investigators that are checking these sites out. Is it legitimate?” Hawkes said. “So I think that’s really important versus something that just showed up on a blog somewhere.”

It gets specific. Instead of hoarding toilet paper, FEMA says families only need a weeks’ supply of it. Another myth are tests circulating on social media. Experts say it falsely claims people can find out if they have coronavirus by holding their breath for ten seconds.

That’s not true.

But anyone can use the CDC online self-checker for themselves or a loved one.

“I think it’s a really good tool that people can quickly determine ‘Am I at risk for this, and what should I do for treatment?’” Hawkes said.

We tested out the CDC’s self-checker because it’s completely free.

People can get that reassurance on what to do if they are concerned.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

