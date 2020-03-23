1 person shot in drive-by shooting in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting with one person injured Monday night.

According to FMPD, police are at a scene near the intersection with Stella Street and Jackson Street.

One person was shoot at the scene, and they were dropped off at the hospital by someone who is unknown currently.

The gunshot victim was awake and able to speak to police, but the status of their injuries is unknown currently.

Investigators say the shooting appears to have been a drive-by.

The shooting is under investigation.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know