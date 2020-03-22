Sunday’s coronavirus updates: Scott to hold public ‘tele-town hall’
As of 6 p.m. Saturday, there are 763 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida, an increase of 105 from the last update given earlier Saturday. Two-hundred new cases were confirmed on the day. The case count includes 706 Florida residents and 57 non-Florida residents. There are 12 deaths reported in Florida.
The next update is expected Sunday morning.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS
- Total number of cases: 763 (up from 658)
- Number of Florida residents: 706 (up from 603)
- Number of non-Florida residents: 57 (up from 55)
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS
Total number of cases: 47*
- Lee County: 17
- Collier County: 28
- Charlotte County: 2
- Glades County: 0
- Hendry County: 0
*Scroll down for a case-by-case breakdown
There have been 9,338 total tests administered in the state of Florida, with 763 positive tests. 7,570 tests have come back negative, and the remainder are pending, according to the FDOH website.
Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update on coronavirus in Florida at noon Sunday.
Scott to hold public tele-town hall
Sen. Rick Scott plans to hold a tele-town hall today at 2 p.m., to discuss coronavirus. He will take questions. Join today’s discussion by calling (855) 962-1132 at 2 p.m. (ET).
Sanibel closes more beach parking lots
The City of Sanibel has extended the closure of beach parking lots to include the northern terminus of Dixie Beach Road and Bailey Beach Road, effective immediately.
Price gouging
Florida Attorney General activated Florida’s price gouging hotline, encouraging people to report big price differences. Complaints can be filed by phone or online. Price gouging can be reported by calling 1-866-9NO-SCAM or by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com. For tips on reporting price gouging, click here.
SWFL case breakdown
As of the most recent results, this is the breakdown of SWFL cases:
COLLIER – 28 cases:
- 30-year-old woman, traveled to Spain
- 66-year-old man, traveled to France, Italy, Spain
- 33-year-old man, traveled to Spain
- 26-year-old man, traveled to France, Italy, Spain
- 47-year-old woman, traveled to France, Italy, Spain
- 82-year-old man, no travel – unknown contact
- 31-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt
- 59-year-old man, traveled to Japan
- 77-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case
- 49-year-old woman, no travel – no contact with known case
- 76-year-old man, traveled to NY – contact with known case
- 28-year-old man, traveled to Italy
- 73-year-old man, traveled to Egypt
- 68-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt
- 64-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt
- 64-year-old man, traveled to FL/HI – non-FL resident
- 79-year-old woman, traveled to CT – non-FL resident
- 19-year-old man, traveled to Italy
- 80-year-old man, unknown travel
- 64-year-old man, no travel
- 59-year-old man, traveled to Canada
- 62-year-old woman, no travel
- 61-year-old man, traveled to Canada
- 76-year-old man, traveled to St. Martin
- 75-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case, non-FL resident
- 79-year-old man, no travel
- 77-year-old man, no travel
- 54-year-old woman, no travel – contact with known case
LEE – 17 cases:
- 80-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case
- 69-year-old man, no travel – unknown if contact
- 79-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case
- 67-year-old man, no travel – no contact
- 66-year-old man, traveled to Colombia and Ecuador
- 72-year-old woman, traveled to MA, NH – contact with known case
- 77-year-old man (deceased), no travel
- 77-year-old woman (deceased), traveled to Dominican Republic
- 77-year-old man, traveled to Dominican Republic
- 65-year-old woman, unknown travel – contact with known case, non-FL resident
- 57-year-old man, traveled to FL, France, UK – non-FL resident
- 72-year-old woman, no travel – unknown if contact, non-FL resident
- 67-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case
- 23-year-old, unknown if travel related
- 60-year-old man, unknown if travel related
- 73-year-old man, unknown if travel related
- 59-year-old woman, unknown if travel related – no contact with known case
CHARLOTTE – 2 cases:
- 54-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt and Israel
- 55-year-old man, unknown travel
IF YOU FEEL SICK:
The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates
