Sen. Rand Paul. (Credit: CBS News)
Sen. Rand Paul. (Credit: CBS News)
(CNN)

Sen. Rand Paul has tested positive for coronavirus

Published: March 22, 2020 2:09 PM EDT
Updated: March 22, 2020 2:10 PM EDT

Kentucky Republican Rand Paul is the first US senator to test positive for coronavirus, according to a statement on Twitter.

“He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person,” the post said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Articles:
Author: CNN
Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media