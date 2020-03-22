Sen. Rand Paul has tested positive for coronavirus

Kentucky Republican Rand Paul is the first US senator to test positive for coronavirus, according to a statement on Twitter.

“He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person,” the post said.

Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Author: CNN Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know