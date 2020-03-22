North Naples community stays interactive while social distancing

Even though beaches are closed and people are staying at home, that hasn’t stopped them from spending time together safely. People who live in the same complex found their own way to stay engaged with each other with a condo-wide game.

Community members of the Bermuda Bay community in North Naples practiced social distancing while also interacting through a bingo game called “balcony moolah” Sunday.

This Southwest Florida neighborhood hit the jackpot by finding a way for neighbors to follow CDC guidelines and still be social. They created their own bingo game with sets of cards. And neighbors can play from their own balcony.

Fifty-five neighbors played 15 rounds of “balcony moolah” Sunday afternoon, maintaining six feet of separation from each other. Neighbors who organized the game distributed the cards to each doorstep this morning in sanitized baggies to keep from spreading germs.

Neighbors say this was a creative way for the tight-knit community to still socialize while quarantining.

“A lot of our people are single, and they’re sequestered alone,” neighbor Rik Cryderman said. “And they really miss their friends, so we thought can we do something that’s safe and fun. So we came up with this idea.”

Neighbors also told us they’re organizing a community goodnight wave, where each neighbor will stand on their own balcony and wave good night to one another.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

