New York man killed in crash on I-75 in North Fort Myers

A 26-year-old New York man died in a single-vehicle crash on I-75 in North Fort Myers late Saturday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that Marlon Palma, of Copiague, New York, was headed south on the interstate in a Honda Pilot when he drove off the road and hit the center median guardrail, then lost control of the vehicle.

The Pilot overturned, ejecting Palma before landing on its roof.

The crash happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. near the Bayshore Road exit.

FHP reported it is unknown at this time if alcohol was a factor.

Writer: Jackie Winchester

