COLLIER COUNTY

1 dead in crash along Vanderbilt Beach Rd in Collier County

Published: March 22, 2020 10:24 PM EDT
Updated: March 22, 2020 10:47 PM EDT

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash involving a single vehicle with one victim just east of North Naples Sunday night.

According to FHP, one person was killed in a crash along Vanderbilt Beach Road at the intersection with Wilshire Lakes Boulevard, which is just outside of the Wilshire Lakes community.

FHP says there is no roadblock at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

