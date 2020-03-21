Saturday’s coronavirus updates: 95 new FL cases, 2 more deaths

As of 11 a.m. Saturday there are 658 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida, 95 up from Friday night. 603 of the cases are Florida residents, 55 of them are non-Florida residents. There are now 12 total deaths in Florida, up from 10 Friday night.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 658 (up from 563)

Number of Florida residents: 603 (up from 510)

Number of non-Florida residents: 55 (up from 53)

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 43

Lee County: 14 (unchanged)

Collier County: 27 (up from 25)

Charlotte County: 2 (unchanged)

Glades County: 0

Hendry County: 0

There have been 8,239 total tests administered in the state of Florida, with 658 positive tests. 6,579 tests have come back negative, and the remainder are pending, according to the FDOH website.

LATEST CLOSURES: Southwest Florida business updates and store closings

Saturday COVID-19 headlines:

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCES LIVE BELOW:

The coronavirus task force will hold a briefing at 12 p.m.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner asks governor to implement “stay-at-home” order

Nikki Fried, the Florida Agriculture Commissioner, asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to implement a statewide “stay-at-home” order in response to dramatically increasing COVID-19 cases in the state.

She recognized the effort by the governor to stop the spread of COVID- 19 in the state. But Fried said, at the rate of cases that are developing, she believes a “say-at-home” order is necessary.

I want to recognize the difficult choices @GovRonDeSantis has made during this #coronavirus crisis. Data shows Florida is a week behind California in #COVID19 cases. So, I’m asking the Governor to issue a statewide “stay-at-home” order. This difficult decision will save lives. — Commissioner Nikki Fried (@NikkiFriedFL) March 21, 2020

DeSantis orders elective medical services be prohibited

Gov. DeSantis also issued Executive Order 20-72 Friday to prohibit non-essential elective medical procedures.

Per the governor’s office, all hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, office surgery centers, dental, orthodontic and endodontic offices and other health care practitioners’ offices in the state are prohibited from providing any medically unnecessary, non-urgent or non-emergency procedure or surgery.

The governor’s offices says, if delayed, these are medical services that do not place a patients immediate health, safety or well-being at risk, or will, if delayed, not contribute to the worsening of a serious or life-threatening medical condition.

PRICE GOUGING

Florida Attorney General activated Florida’s price gouging hotline, encouraging people to report big price differences. Complaints can be filed by phone or online. Price gouging can be reported by calling 1-866-9NO-SCAM or by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com. For tips on reporting price gouging, click here.

RESTAURANT DINING ROOMS CLOSE

Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-71 Friday afternoon directing all Florida restaurants and other food establishments to suspend any on-premises consumption of food or alcohol. Those establishments, however, will be permitted to operate their kitchens for the purpose of providing delivery or take-out services. MORE.

SWFL CASE BREAKDOWN

As of the most recent results, this is the breakdown of SWFL cases:

COLLIER – 25 cases:

30-year-old woman, traveled to Spain

66-year-old man, traveled to France, Italy, Spain

33-year-old man, traveled to Spain

26-year-old man, traveled to France, Italy, Spain

47-year-old man, traveled to France, Italy, Spain

82-year-old man, no travel

31-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt

59-year-old man, traveled to Japan

77-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case

49-year-old woman, no travel – no contact with known case

76-year-old man, traveled to NY – contact with known case

28-year-old man, traveled to Italy

73-year-old man, traveled to Egypt

68-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt

64-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt

64-year-old man, traveled to FL/HI – non-FL resident

79-year-old woman, traveled to CT – non-FL resident

19-year-old man, traveled to Italy

80-year-old man, unknown travel

64-year-old man, no travel

59-year-old man, traveled to Canada

62-year-old woman, no travel

61-year-old man, traveled to Canada

76-year-old man, traveled to St. Martin

75-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case

LEE – 14 cases:

80-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case

69-year-old man, no travel – unknown if contact

79-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case

67-year-old man, no travel – no contact

66-year-old man, traveled to Colombia and Ecuador

72-year-old woman, travel unknown – contact with known case

77-year-old man (deceased), no travel

77-year-old woman (deceased), traveled to Dominican Republic

77-year-old man, traveled to Dominican Republic

65-year-old woman, unknown travel, non-FL resident

57-year-old man, traveled to FL, France, UK – non-FL resident

72-year-old woman, no travel – unknown if contact, non-FL resident

67-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case

23-year-old, unknown if travel related

CHARLOTTE – 2 cases:

54-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt and Israel

55-year-old man, unknown travel

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

