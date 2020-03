Police safely remove rat snake from Cape Coral neighbor’s home

Cape Coral police officers responded to a home for an animal call, where they say they removed a yellow rat snake Saturday.

According to CCPD’s Facebook post, police were on scene along the 3000 block of Surfside, where a 4-foot, yellow rat snake was caught and safely removed.

“The rat snake made friends with Lieutenant Coston before being relocated,” CCPD mentioned in its post.

Writer: WINK News

