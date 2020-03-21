Fort Myers venues team up to provide meals for hospitality workers

As more and more places close down, that means more and more people are out of work. And that’s means many people in Southwest Florida are having trouble making ends meet. But a new program aims to help get community members the food they need, specifically those who work in hospitality.

We looked at how an initiative organized by Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in partnership with The Roots of Society in Fort Myers helped hospitality workers in Southwest Florida Saturday.

This weekend, drivers were able to pull up and pick from one of two free meals — craft tacos or beef stroganoff pasta. It was all an effort to help hospitality workers hit hard by all of the business closures.

Business owners from the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre and The Roots of Society teamed up to prepare nearly 1,500 meals to help feed hospitality during the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Those meals would have otherwise been thrown away because of the closures. Dozens of volunteers showed up in gloves and masks to help safely distribute the meals.

Will Prather, the owner and executive producer of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, said he has seen how the pandemic has impacted his own business and his own employees. That’s why he wanted to step up and help.

“I had to lay off 144 people on Monday and so that was a lot of my operational staff, kitchen employees,” Prather said. “We just needed to get some food into peoples’ hands right now that really could use that extra meal this weekend.”

There is no word yet on exactly how many people received meals here today.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

