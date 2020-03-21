Boat strikes cause deaths of 2 sea turtles off Sanibel Island

Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injured sea turtle in the water near Sanibel Causeway Saturday that had to be put down due to untreatable injuries. Another sea turtle was also found dead in the water off Sanibel due to boat-caused injuries.

According to the LCSO Facebook post, marine units recovered a sea turtle with injuries from propeller strikes off Sanibel Island.

LCSO marine deputies brought the injured turtle to the Punta Rassa boat ramp, where staff members with the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) were there to take the turtle with them for treatment.

LCSO reached out to CROW and learned, despite its best efforts, the injuries caused by propeller strikes caused severe injuries that were untreatable; therefore, staff members humanely euthanized the turtle.

The sheriff’s office also reports another turtle likely killed by boat strikes was recovered in the water off Sanibel Saturday.

LCSO warns boaters to be cautious and put boats in neutral whenever in the presence of sea animals.

Writer: WINK News

