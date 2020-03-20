Volunteers help feed migrant worker families in North Naples

We’re all in this together, as we fight a global health crisis. That’s why some volunteers and organizations are putting their stress aside to give back to the working, migrant community.

Educators and volunteers at St. John’s Evangelist Church in North Naples spent their day teaching students a very difficult life lesson about the coronavirus while also giving back.

“We as a community need to come together to make sure that all families are taken care of,” said Danica Roy, a teacher in the community.

Many of these kids live in the migrant-force community. And, without transportation to school, their parents can’t pick up the free meals from Collier County Public Schools.

“They’re working in the field; they’re working in the plant,” Roy said. “So there’s not at choice to not go to work.”

“With the schools being closed, immediately, our concern was for our neighbor, Naples Park Elementary,” said Jean-Paul Boucher with St. John’s church.

Church and school volunteers teamed up to make sure these families were fed, knocking on doors and making deliveries.

Some of the kids are Roy’s elementary students.

”We miss them,” Roy said. “We are saddened that we can’t be with them every day,”

But the smiles here were well worth it for Roy.

”I think coming here has really been a gift to me as well because I get to see my students,” Roy said.

”During a crisis like this, I think we’re going to be judged as a nation and a community, not by how we helped those with, but those without,” said Joe Hemrick with the church. “And this is a need that’s in our community every day.”

An opportunity to step into help. Volunteers say they will fulfill their mission for as long as they can.

“This is the time when we shine the most,” Roy said.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know