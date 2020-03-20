FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown in a Wednesday, July 10, 2019 file photo, in Palm Beach, Fla. Police are investigating an incident Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Largo club. They did not immediately say what happened or why it prompted an investigation. Palm Beach police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said in a Wednesday email. The president is not currently at the club nor is any member of his immediate family believed to be there, but they are expected to arrive for the weekend and spend the holidays there. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Trump Organization closes parts of Mar-a-Lago because of coronavirus

Published: March 20, 2020 8:31 PM EDT

Parts of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort have closed, a member tells CNN, as the coronavirus shutters many public spaces.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization would not confirm that the Palm Beach, Florida, club was affected, but said in a statement, “Various facilities are temporarily closed given local, state and federal mandates. We anxiously await the day when this pandemic is over and our world-class facilities can reopen.”

Club members have been getting daily briefings via email this week. The latest email, sent on Friday, said the main house, spa and gym are closed.

The beach club is open, but serving at half capacity, per the member.

Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, a separate resort where the President often golfs, remains open.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday ordered all beaches in Palm Beach County to close, although it was unclear if that applies to private beaches and whether there will be an update Saturday reflecting that information.

DeSantis issued an executive order on Friday directing all beaches, movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades, gymnasiums and fitness studios to close in Palm Beach County and neighboring Broward County.

