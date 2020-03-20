Trump Organization closes parts of Mar-a-Lago because of coronavirus

Parts of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort have closed, a member tells CNN, as the coronavirus shutters many public spaces.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization would not confirm that the Palm Beach, Florida, club was affected, but said in a statement, “Various facilities are temporarily closed given local, state and federal mandates. We anxiously await the day when this pandemic is over and our world-class facilities can reopen.”

Club members have been getting daily briefings via email this week. The latest email, sent on Friday, said the main house, spa and gym are closed.

The beach club is open, but serving at half capacity, per the member.

Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, a separate resort where the President often golfs, remains open.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday ordered all beaches in Palm Beach County to close, although it was unclear if that applies to private beaches and whether there will be an update Saturday reflecting that information.

DeSantis issued an executive order on Friday directing all beaches, movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades, gymnasiums and fitness studios to close in Palm Beach County and neighboring Broward County.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Author: CNN Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know