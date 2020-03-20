Teachers at The Alva School share heartfelt messages with students

As the uncertainty continues around the coronavirus, one Lee County school is showing how we are all in this together with a very special video

Teachers at The Alva School created a video recently for their students. It features all of the teachers, telling students how much they miss them and shares words of inspiration and messages of support.

Watch their video uploaded on YouTube below.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know