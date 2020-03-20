Some places in SWFL hiring as business picks up amid coronavirus crisis

Although many restaurants and other businesses have had to shut down due to coronavirus precaution, many places in our area are actually hiring!

The economy is shifting. Grocery stores are seeing a big demand and businesses built on delivery services can’t keep up.

They’re all looking to hire, keeping people working during the pandemic.

A “now hiring” sign in the midst of a global pandemic means a lot to people needing to make ends meet.

“We’ve seen an influx of people coming in looking for work. As they’re being laid off, as their jobs are being cut in the restaurant industry,” said Jet’s Pizza Regional Manager Jeremy Karle. He says the Fort Myers restaurant needs an extra hand or two.

“Delivery business is picking up,” he said. “We’re looking to hire some drivers.”

Soon, they’ll start contactless delivery.

“We will ring the doorbell, call, text, whatever they prefer. We’ll take the order out of the bag. We’ll place it on the bag and set it on the ground, we’ll step away. The customer will come out and grab their food, return to their home and then we’ll pick up the bag and leave,” Karle said.

Other companies to look into—Walmart says it’s hiring 150,000 new associates through the end of May to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. Plus, it will hand out bonuses to all current, hourly employees.

With four locations in Southwest Florida, the Fresh Market says it’s increasing staffing levels across all of its stores, both full-time and part-time positions, to relieve employees working longer hours.

They told us in a statement, “There are currently open positions within our deli and meat and seafood departments.”

Amazon says in Florida it expects to add more than 4,700 jobs in its fulfillment centers and delivery network. The company also plans to increase hourly pay by $2 in the U.S.

Jet’s Pizza says all of their locations are hiring with 10 in SWFL.

