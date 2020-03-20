Sarasota hospital says doctor tests positive for coronavirus

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota confirms a physician with the hospital tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) Friday.

According to the hospital, it was notified a physician in its behavioral health unit tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our behavioral health unit is a secure unit with a limited number of patients and employees,” a hospital representative shared in a statement to WINK News. “All patients have private rooms, and physicians consult with patients at a distance. Visitors are not permitted in the unit.”

The hospital said patients and employees who had potential exposure to the physician were notified. And the Florida Department of Health is following up with patients who may have been potentially exposed.

The hospital representative says the physician is doing well and is self-isolating at home.

“All employees are screened daily, and no employees have developed symptoms,” per the hospital’s statement.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

