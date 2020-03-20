Salvation Army seeks help as demand grows amid coronavirus pandemic

Bare shelves in a food pantry mean some community members are not getting the food they need to live.

The Salvation Army says it’s seeing an increase in demand for its food pantry Friday, so it’s implementing new changes for those who use its food pantries.

Reporter: Breana Ross



