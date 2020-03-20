LeeTran suspends fares, encourages social distancing while aboard

Lee County Transit (LeeTran) will suspend fares effective Saturday, March 21 until further notice to reduce interactions between drivers and the public amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

LeeTran says the majority of their fleet is equipped for rear-entry, which will be used during this time. Once aboard, riders are encouraged to use guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control on social distancing.

All fixed-route service will continue on regular schedules and passport services remain available as usual.

Writer: Briana Harvath

