Gov. DeSantis orders all Florida food establishments to suspend on-premises consumption

Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-71 Friday afternoon directing all Florida restaurants and other food establishments to suspend any on-premises consumption of food or alcohol.

Those establishments, however, will be permitted to operate their kitchens for the purpose of providing delivery or take-out services.

Additionally, the order lifts the restriction that prohibits a specially licensed food service establishment from selling package sales of alcohol for delivery, take-out or consumption off-premises for restaurants complying with Executive Order 20-68, through the expiration of the state of emergency declared in Executive Order 20-52. Alcohol sales to go with food that is pick-up or delivered will be permitted and I.D. will be required for orders including alcohol.

The order also requires the closures of gymnasiums and fitness centers state-wide.

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know