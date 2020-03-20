Latest Coronavirus Updates: Charlotte County beaches to close Sunday at 6 a.m.

As of 7 a.m. Friday there are 432 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. 393 of the cases are Florida residents, 39 of them are non-Florida residents. There are nine total deaths in Florida. One person has died in Duval County.

Statewide numbers:

Total number of cases: 432

Number of Florida residents: 393

Number of non-Florida residents: 39

Southwest Florida numbers

Total number of cases: 30

Lee County: 11

Collier County: 18

Charlotte County: 1

Glades County: 0

Hendry County: 0

There have been 3,254 total tests administered in the state of Florida, with 432 positive tests. 1,696 tests have come back negative, and the remainder are pending as of Thursday evening, according to the FDOH website.

As of the most recent results, this is the breakdown of SWFL cases:

SWFL case breakdown:

COLLIER – 18 cases:

30-year-old woman, traveled to Spain

66-year-old man, traveled to France, Italy, Spain

33-year-old man, traveled to Spain

26-year-old man, traveled to France, Italy, Spain

47-year-old man, traveled to France, Italy, Spain

82-year-old man, no travel

31-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt

59-year-old man, traveled to Japan

77-year-old man, no travel – no contact

49-year-old woman, no travel – no contact

76-year-old man, traveled to NY – contact with known case

28-year-old man, traveled to Italy

73-year-old man, traveled to Egypt

68-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt

64-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt

64-year-old man, traveled to FL/HI – non-FL resident

79-year-old woman, traveled to CT – non-FL resident

LEE – 11 cases:

80-year-old man, no travel – unknown if contact

69-year-old man, no travel – unknown if contact

79-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case

67-year-old man, no travel – no contact

66-year-old man, traveled to Colombia and Ecuador

72-year-old woman, travel unknown

77-year-old man (deceased), no travel

77-year-old woman (deceased), traveled to Dominican Republic

77-year-old man, traveled to Dominican Republic

65-year-old woman, unknown travel, non-FL resident

57-year-old man, traveled to FL, France, UK – non-FL resident

CHARLOTTE – 1 case:

54-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt and Israel

Friday COVID-19 headlines:

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates



