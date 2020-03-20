Latest Coronavirus Updates: Charlotte County beaches to close Sunday at 6 a.m.
As of 7 a.m. Friday there are 432 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. 393 of the cases are Florida residents, 39 of them are non-Florida residents. There are nine total deaths in Florida. One person has died in Duval County.
Statewide numbers:
- Total number of cases: 432
- Number of Florida residents: 393
- Number of non-Florida residents: 39
Southwest Florida numbers
Total number of cases: 30
- Lee County: 11
- Collier County: 18
- Charlotte County: 1
- Glades County: 0
- Hendry County: 0
There have been 3,254 total tests administered in the state of Florida, with 432 positive tests. 1,696 tests have come back negative, and the remainder are pending as of Thursday evening, according to the FDOH website.
As of the most recent results, this is the breakdown of SWFL cases:
SWFL case breakdown:
COLLIER – 18 cases:
- 30-year-old woman, traveled to Spain
- 66-year-old man, traveled to France, Italy, Spain
- 33-year-old man, traveled to Spain
- 26-year-old man, traveled to France, Italy, Spain
- 47-year-old man, traveled to France, Italy, Spain
- 82-year-old man, no travel
- 31-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt
- 59-year-old man, traveled to Japan
- 77-year-old man, no travel – no contact
- 49-year-old woman, no travel – no contact
- 76-year-old man, traveled to NY – contact with known case
- 28-year-old man, traveled to Italy
- 73-year-old man, traveled to Egypt
- 68-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt
- 64-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt
- 64-year-old man, traveled to FL/HI – non-FL resident
- 79-year-old woman, traveled to CT – non-FL resident
LEE – 11 cases:
- 80-year-old man, no travel – unknown if contact
- 69-year-old man, no travel – unknown if contact
- 79-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case
- 67-year-old man, no travel – no contact
- 66-year-old man, traveled to Colombia and Ecuador
- 72-year-old woman, travel unknown
- 77-year-old man (deceased), no travel
- 77-year-old woman (deceased), traveled to Dominican Republic
- 77-year-old man, traveled to Dominican Republic
- 65-year-old woman, unknown travel, non-FL resident
- 57-year-old man, traveled to FL, France, UK – non-FL resident
CHARLOTTE – 1 case:
- 54-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt and Israel
Friday COVID-19 headlines:
IF YOU FEEL SICK:
The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates
