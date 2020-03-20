ESTERO

Estero mom holds driveway workouts for neighbors

Published: March 20, 2020 6:56 PM EDT

Keeping our minds and bodies healthy is important during times of mounting stress.

One Estero mother is doing what she can to help her neighbors do just that – by offering driveway workouts.

Nine months ago, Jordan Paul gave birth to a girl. While she can normally work from home, the coronavirus had her feeling cooped up, so she decided to get out and give back – while doing her part to social distance.

“I just thought now more than ever people are itching to stay active,” she said.

That includes offering Zumba – outside, six-feet apart – to her neighbors.

“People want to get out and still move and still need to have a reason to smile, just to get all the craziness out right now. You know, it’s a win-win.”

Just like for her neighbors, life is happening in Paul’s household.

“I think this is what a lot of people are navigating right now, is trying to figure out how to keep their careers, keep their normal day-to-day life.”

An added bonus: Paul is asking for a $5 donation to a charity that helps feed kids. She raised $45 during her first class.

“In the grand scheme of things, you’re just taking care of a lot of other people and that matters and it matters now more than ever,” she said.

Reporter:Lois Thome
Writer:Jackie Winchester
